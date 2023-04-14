MANAGEMENT. On average, mayors do not spend more than 70% of the budget.

The last mayors have not executed more than 70% of Quito’s budget. In 2022, a reform was promoted to increase the budget by offering works, such as the purchase of buses, but this was not done.

It is not just citizen perception. The budget execution of the Municipality of Quito is a reflection of the lack of works. According to the Open Government portal, in 2022 only 65.6% of the municipal budget.

That year, the Municipality had $1,523 million to generate works –this item includes companies, foundations and corporations of the Cabildo–. However, $522 million was not invested in anything.

Leonardo Gómez, coordinator of the Public Expenditure Observatory, points out that spending of 66% in a Municipality is very low. “Beyond the problems or justifications that may be given, it is a symptom of poor planning and management“, said.

Ideally, Gómez points out, it is that for the second semester of the year, budget execution already exceeds 50%.

To understand why the money from Quito was not executed 100%, LA HORA sought contact with Tatiana Machuca, in charge of the municipal budget, to find out the total execution of 2022, without obtaining a response. An interview with the mayor of Quito, Santiago Guarderas, who on May 14, 2023, will end his functions, has also been sought for nearly three months.

processes fell

Brith Vaca, deputy mayor of Quito, points out that each entity of the Municipality must justify what they spent or did not spend the assigned items on. However, in the case of the zonal administrations – Vaca mentions – they were informed that “some public procurement processes fell and others were executed in these new months.”

The Ministry that invested fewer resources than those assigned was Mobility (13.6%). Regarding this, Vaca says that they were working on the acquisition of new buses. However, these processes have not occurred. In fact, this was one of the offers that were made when the budget reform for 2022 was made. This is stated in the LA HORA note, in August of that year.

Another Secretariat with low execution was that of Health, of which the Vice Mayor is a member. She explains that in that entity there is a prohibition or blocking of resources, due to the trial for the purchase of PCR tests that is being carried out against the former mayor, Jorge Yunda, and former officials of that Secretariat; whose budget execution reached 31,6%.

Other processes, on the other hand, were carried out late. For example, the construction of a municipal school in Amaguaña was planned, but the consultancies came out in November 2022 and it was no longer possible to execute those resources, explains Vaca.

Regarding this, Gómez states that although the low budget execution is alarming, it is not far from the reality of the last three efforts whose execution was less than 70%.

The largest and most expensive payroll in the country

According to the Public Expenditure Observatory, at the end of 2022, more than 10,500 workers made up the payroll of the Municipality of Quito. This is the It him doble of the payroll of the Municipality of Guayaquil y almost three times more than that of Loja.

The payroll of workers of the Municipality of Quito was the most expensive compared to other capital cities of the provinces of Ecuador. At the end of December 2022, the payment of the remunerations of 10,503 workers of the capital city council totaled approximately $140 million, which is equivalent to an increase of 12% compared to 2020, which closed with 9,510 employees on payroll and payments of $124.7 million. in salaries. This figure does not include the total number of employees in municipal public companies.

The long list includes the Mayor, with a salary of $5,500; 21 councilors, with salaries of $2,750; in addition to the payment of 1,067 teachers and 14 rectors, 977 executive officials, 488 workers at different levels, 609 public servants and 7,326 municipal servants. The Municipality’s transparency files do not specify the position held by its workers. Nor does it establish the difference between public servants and municipal servants.

De enero a marzo de 2023, el Municipio de Quito ha ejecutado el 13,30% del presupuesto.

El alcalde entrante, Pabel Muñoz, tendrá 90 días (luego del 14 de mayo), para rehacer la proforma presupuestaria.