Home » Nebelberg stormed undefeated to rise
News

Nebelberg stormed undefeated to rise

by admin
Nebelberg stormed undefeated to rise

Just in time for the 50th anniversary, Nebelberg’s kickers were finally able to celebrate a championship title again. The team of trainer Stefan Eidenberger was unstoppable in the past season and secured first place in the 2nd class north-west undefeated. Nebelberg’s section head Hannes Lauss can hardly remember the last competitive defeat. “That must have been towards the end of preseason.” It was exactly on the 4th.

See also  The 18th and 19th China Film Huabiao Awards announced the awards of "My Motherland and Me" and "Changjin Lake"_Hangzhou Net

You may also like

Judicial recess will be from August 1 to...

More than a thousand doses applied during the...

South America: The Scream of the Amazon

INDERT MAKES HISTORIC ADVANCE IN LAND REGULARIZATION «...

Rodolfo Correa obtained endorsement for the Medellín Mayor’s...

Ministry of Transport Accelerates Construction of National Transportation...

Stock market: The “sick man” and the big...

Apolo el Perro presents his debut album full...

Jorge Enrique Ramírez registered his candidacy for the...

Buy property? Irena Markovic knows the advantages. News...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy