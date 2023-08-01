Nebelberg stormed undefeated to rise

Just in time for the 50th anniversary, Nebelberg’s kickers were finally able to celebrate a championship title again. The team of trainer Stefan Eidenberger was unstoppable in the past season and secured first place in the 2nd class north-west undefeated. Nebelberg’s section head Hannes Lauss can hardly remember the last competitive defeat. “That must have been towards the end of preseason.” It was exactly on the 4th.

