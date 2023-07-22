Nebraska Woman Sentenced for Burning and Burying Aborted Fetus, Igniting Controversy Amid Abortion Ban Revival

Protest at Nebraska Capitol Against Plans to Revive Abortion Ban

Image Source: AP Photo/Margery Beck, File

by [Your Name]

Norfolk, NE – A 19-year-old woman from northeast Nebraska was sentenced on Thursday to 90 days in jail and two years probation for burning and burying a fetus she had aborted using pills, with the help of her mother. Celeste Burgess, from Norfolk, pleaded guilty earlier this year to concealing or abandoning a body. The case has been closely watched by advocates as it unfolds amid ongoing efforts in several states to restrict access to abortion.

During her sentencing at Madison County, Burgess received a 90-day jail term and was placed on probation for two years. The judge’s order stated, “The Court specifically finds that while probation is appropriate, confinement is necessary because without probation, it would depreciate the seriousness of the offense or promote disrespect for the law.”

Burgess and her mother, Jessica Burgess, 42, also from Norfolk, are accused of collaborating to terminate the pregnancy. The abortion, which occurred well into Celeste’s third trimester, violated the Nebraska law that prohibited abortions after 20 weeks of gestation. Authorities stated that Jessica Burgess ordered abortion pills online, which she then gave to her 17-year-old daughter in the spring of 2022.

Earlier this month, Jessica Burgess pleaded guilty to providing an illegal abortion, false reporting, and tampering with human skeletal remains. In exchange for her guilty plea, charges of concealing the death of another person and abortion by someone other than a licensed physician were dismissed. Jessica Burgess is scheduled for sentencing on September 22.

The police investigation into the abortion was initiated following a tip received by the Norfolk police detective, according to an arrest affidavit. During the investigation, police obtained a search warrant to access Facebook messages exchanged between the two women. Prosecutors claim that these messages contained conversations discussing the termination of the pregnancy and the destruction of evidence. The burned fetal remains were later discovered buried in a field north of Norfolk.

Court records reveal that there were Facebook messages instructing Celeste Burgess on how to take the abortion pills to terminate the pregnancy. In one message, Celeste wrote, “I’ll finally be able to wear jeans,” indicating her relief at the termination.

The Norfolk case has sparked significant controversy and debate, particularly after the US Supreme Court last year struck down Roe v. Wade, which had established the constitutional right to abortion for the past five decades. Opponents of Nebraska’s abortion restrictions assert that the Norfolk case illustrates how state prosecutors are willing to penalize women seeking abortions with criminal charges.

Republican lawmakers in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature attempted to pass a six-week abortion ban in the recently concluded legislative session, but their efforts failed. However, they managed to pass a 12-week ban by incorporating it as an amendment to a bill aimed at restricting gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Critics argue that this maneuver violated a Nebraska constitutional requirement that bills should focus on a single issue.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed a lawsuit challenging both the abortion ban and the bill on transgender care.

As the nation confronts the ongoing battle over reproductive rights, this case serves as a stark reminder of the complex legal and ethical issues surrounding abortion in the United States.

[Your Name], [Publication Name]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

