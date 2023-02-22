I am moved to write this clarification by the repetitive opinions that appeared in the opinion columns of EL PILÓN that deserve some clarification for the reading public.

Topics such as the Vallenato Cultural Center, the “declaration” from UNESCO as Heritage “of humanity”, the need for compulsory education on Vallenato folklore in public and private schools and the active participation of the Vallenato Legend Festival Foundation in the operation of said cultural center.

For a greater understanding and knowledge of the topics covered, I allow myself to share part of my experience in achieving the wrong call “declaration” of UNESCO and the mistake that exists about “World Heritage”. First of all, it must be clear that it is not a declaration; is the inclusion in theRepresentative List of the International Order of Intangible Cultural Heritage in urgent need of safeguarding” of the Traditional Vallenata Music of Magdalena Grande, one of the three lists that UNESCO manages for these recognitions and that has greater weight than the list of “World Heritage”. In the world there are only four manifestations included in this list and in Colombia it is the only one.

Vallenato Cultural Center, work under construction.

STATE IGNORANCE

Secondly, I must reiterate that the Colombian State (mayoralties, governorships and national governments), without letting our local and departmental administrations escape, have had a total ignorance of that “urgent need for safeguarding” that responds to the protection initiatives contained in the Special Safeguarding Plan PES, formulated by the Vallenato Culture and Music Cluster Corporation, despite the management carried out and the presentation of projects in accordance with the PES.

The leadership of these government entities and their councils and assemblies have never assimilated that the contents of the PES are PROCESSES, not brick and mortar infrastructure. In this achievement of recognition of National and International Heritage and in the donethe only private entity that supported the process was the Valledupar Chamber of Commerce, and the only public entity that supported the process was the Ministry of Culture in the administration of Paula Marcela Moreno.

THE FESTIVAL FOUNDATION DID NOT PARTICIPATE

The Vallenato Legend Festival Foundation had no participation in these processes, despite the insistent invitation to participate; would be a very bad companion “hand in hand” with regard to the “Vallenato Cultural Center”in which it should be known that for the design of the contents of this Center, the route chosen by the Spanish firm IDOM Consulting, was the Special Safeguarding Plan PES formulated by the Vallenata Culture and Music Cluster Corporation, a team made up of by Adrián Villamizar Zapata, Rosendo Romero Ospino, Stella Durán Escalona, ​​Santander Durán Escalona, ​​Lolita Acosta Maestre (RIP) and Carlos Llanos Diazgranados, who coordinated the two processes.

This choice of the PES to define the contents of the Center was made after studying all the historiography published about this demonstration written by Consuelo Araujonoguera, Ciro Quiróz, Julio Oñate Martínez, Tomás Darío Gutiérrez and other renowned historians.

THE CHAIR IS NOT FULFILLED

In relation to what has to do with the need for compulsory education on vallenato folklore in public and private schools, the Cluster did have the will to create “the Vallenato Chair”, taking into account that heto Law 739 of 2002known as the Consuelo Law, is on the brink of complying with 20 years of validity Without its compliance and this obligation is recorded there, the implementation of this Chair throughout the department of Cesar was achieved, at the initiative of the deputy Hilario Áñez.

We gave ourselves the task of projecting its contents and when we went to Aguachica to socialize the issue, the visible heads of the municipality were strictly opposed, arguing that Vallenato music was not part of their cultural identity.

With the same argument, a group of young people from Tamalameque, among whom was a son of Diógenes Pino, filed a guardianship with the Council of State, giving them the reason because this chair cannot be mandatory because the cultural identity of that municipality, is around the tambora.

This decision harmed the other 24 municipalities of Cesar, because it was dictated in a general way. The proposal to implement it optionally was then initiated before the Ministry of National Education and before the Valledupar Municipal Education Secretariat, without any positive response.

I want to state for the record that I am not a historian, nor an instrument performer, nor a song interpreter, nor a composer, that is, I am not an actor or holder of the manifestation.

I am simply a lover of traditional vallenata music, vallenatized foreigner, doing cultural management, waiting for the Magdalena Grande leadership to pinch itself on the importance of the social function that traditional Vallenato music fulfills as a cultural identity of an entire sub-region of the Colombian Caribbean.

BY CARLOS LLANOS DIAZGRANADOS/SPECIAL FOR EL PILÓN