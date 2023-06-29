Necessary risk mitigation works in Pereira

In recent years, the capital of Risaraldense has suffered several tragedies due to landslides and other types of emergencies, you just have to remember what happened in 2019 in Portal de la Villa and later in 2022 on Avenida del Río. More than 20 people died in these events.

These and other disasters show the need to intervene in different parts of the city, not only to avoid the loss of human life, but also to prevent the closure of roads, the collapse of houses, among other effects.

From the Risk Management Directorate (Diger) of Pereira, several studies and designs of required works have been carried out in the places where an emergency is most likely to occur. But executing the projects requires a significant injection of economic resources, around $80 billion.

In an interview with El Diario, the director of Diger in the Risaraldense capital, Alexander Galindo, spoke about some points that require interventions.

Points to intervene

One of the places is the Las Peñas sector on the road that leads from Pereira to the township of La Florida. “In Las Peñas we already have staff working, doing some preliminaries, we are collecting topographic information. It has been a difficult job because the works that have to be done there are very complex, we have to intervene several actors (the Mayor’s Office, Cárder and owner of the property)”, the official narrowed.

What will be done there this year is: Dams inside the ravine to retain material, also some rainwater channels in the upper part, water management in other areas. Around $1.7 billion are invested in these works.

It is important to highlight that, according to Galindo, these interventions are not the basic solution, which will have to be carried out by the next municipal administration. He also said that they already have the resources for the purchase of homes that are at risk, which would amount to five units.

Another of the sectors in the El Aguacate area in the La Bella corregimiento. A mitigation work was carried out there approximately 30 years ago, which worked very well, but which has already completed its useful life.

For this work, the final studies and designs have not yet been carried out, for this reason there is still no value for what the works to be carried out in the place would be, however the Director of the Diger points out that a cost could be estimated by eye. between $4,000 and $5,000 million.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

