Need for disambiguation

Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has ordered an investigation to determine the real causes of the explosion at the CTD Police Station, Kabul, in the light of which a two-member investigation team consisting of the Interior Secretary and the Additional Inspector General Special Branch has been formed. A committee has been formed which will determine the real reasons behind the incident. In this regard, in a statement from here, the Chief Minister has said that investigations are underway to determine the cause of the explosion, but the cause of the explosion has not been determined yet. He said that the explosion is a terrorist incident or the result of an accident, nothing can be said definitively at present, although apparently the explosion seems to be the result of an accident, but the actual causes of the explosion can be determined only after the investigation is completed. . The Chief Minister has said that it is premature to form a final opinion at this time, the political rhetoric by some elements in this regard is not correct, these elements are trying to use the incident for political purposes. Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Akhtar Hayat Gandapur has said that the incident in Police Station CTD within Kabul Police Line is not terrorism. The explosions occurred due to the explosion of the explosives in the warehouse of the police station. Talking to the media, he said that according to the CCTV cameras and gate records, no unauthorized person entered the police line. According to the preliminary investigation, several explosions occurred due to short circuit in the explosives in the warehouse. He said that a committee has been formed in this regard, which will fully investigate the incident and bring the facts before the public, while according to an official who was injured in the police line Kabul blast, the room where the explosives are kept in the CTD police station. , the electricity connection was already disconnected in it. The explosives room was built off the main building. The recovered explosives are defused by the bomb disposal squad before being transported to the room, I was present in Koot when the explosion occurred. His statement contradicts the impression of a possible accident. On the other hand, it is worth noting. The bomb disposal unit says that nothing can be definitively said about the nature of the explosion, DP Oswat Shafiullah says that there were explosives and shells in the police station, the aspect of terrorism is also being seen. Regarding the Kabul CTDT explosion, the matter has become suspicious due to the vague reasons being hurriedly emphasized by the police authorities from the first day, otherwise the police authorities always speak cautiously after such an incident. Until a final opinion comes out after a comprehensive investigation, it is avoided to comment on it, and this is also the appropriate situation. Why is he in a hurry and why is he not interested in a comprehensive investigation? However, it may be an accident, but first an investigation should be conducted, the evidence should be collected and analyzed, the opinion of the eyewitnesses should be taken, and experts should be analyzed, after that it should be called an accident. Whatever may be true of the incident, even at the time of the police line mosque explosion in Peshawar, the matter became suspicious due to the various statements of the police. And in the statement of the IG of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the IG is adamant that it is an accident, while the position and orders of the Chief Minister are in the right direction regarding the accident. The statement of the injured officer is sufficient for rebuttal. Of course, his statement has weight because ammunition is not something that can be thrown in a locker store and even if safety instructions and procedures were avoided, it was investigated. There is a need and the responsibility for this will also lie with the police authorities, due to whose negligence this accident took place. If seen and considered in the light of the injured official’s statement, it seems less likely that such an incident happened by accident. The results should be awaited as the police itself has made the case suspicious so more experts should be included in the investigation team to make the investigation reliable and fruitful.