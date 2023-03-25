Home News “Need to change accidents to prevent accidents at construction sites”
“Need to change accidents to prevent accidents at construction sites”

(Photo courtesy of Seoul City)

On the 23rd, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced plans to innovate construction site safety and quality management through video record management, which is implemented for the first time in Korea.

Starting with improvement in safety, quality, and maintenance, the entire process from the construction of public construction sites worth KRW 10 billion or more since July of last year is recorded as a video, and the current status of work that cannot be checked after construction is recorded and managed. The key is that it can be used urgently to identify the cause of the current situation in the event of an accident.

The city of Seoul said, “By recording all the processes of the construction site as video, it is expected that it will be easy to maintain and manage safety as well as check the inside of the structure through video, such as construction method and work order.”

According to the industry, the construction industry is an industry in which more than 50% of all industrial accident deaths occur. Over the past 10 years, the number of industrial accidents in the construction industry has gradually increased, reaching 31,200 last year.

An industry insider said, “After a safety accident occurs, it is important to install CCTV to determine the cause and perform post-management, but at this point, we actively consider ways to predict safety accidents rather than follow-up management to prevent safety accidents through prior management. We need to think about whether reducing is fundamental safety accident prevention,” he said.

