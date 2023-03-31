We take the problems of some US regional banks as an example of how the negative consequences of the worldwide restrictive monetary policy for the stock markets are now becoming increasingly visible. We expect high price fluctuations on the stock markets in the coming months. We therefore recommend expanding stock positions in cautious, small steps only in very nervous market phases – characterized by an implied DAX volatility VDAX of more than 30. Stronger growth again in China, a probable 3 percent increase in DAX dividends to 52 billion euros and a DAX dividend yield of 3.4 percent suggest that anti-cyclical share purchases should pay off in the long term.

A year ago, on March 16, 2022, a monetary turning point began for the stock markets, as the US Federal Reserve increased its key interest rate by 25 basis points for the first time. In the following twelve months, the monetary indicators that are important for the stock markets tightened quite dramatically, the negative consequences of which are now becoming increasingly visible for stock investors.