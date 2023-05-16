Negative population growth in first-tier cities, where is the economy headed? – FT Chinese Network

Tips from FT Chinese Website: If you are interested in more content of FT Chinese Website, please search for “FT Chinese Website” in the Apple App Store or Google Play, and download the official application of FT Chinese Website.

One leaf can tell autumn, and the population can tell whether the economy is warm or not.

The latest statistics show that for the first time, first-tier cities have experienced a collective population decline. Not only will the population of Beijing and Shanghai decrease by 43,000 and 135,400 respectively in 2022, even Shenzhen will also experience a decrease in population—the permanent population of Shenzhen in 2022 will be 17,661,800, while by the end of 2021, the permanent population of Shenzhen will be 17,681,600 , which means that the population of Shenzhen has decreased by 19,800 people.

What does this change mean? How will it affect the economy? The turning point of the times may be at the intersection.

Fading of the City of Lust

The population decline of any big city is not as shocking as that of Shenzhen. After all, this is the city that best reflects the brutal growth of China‘s economy.

To paraphrase a famous saying, this is the light of life, the fire of desire, and even its sin and soul of the Chinese economy. It can be said that Shenzhen is the best metaphor about China‘s economy. This southern city has always been unafraid to admit the lack of its own cultural character, and the enviable youth combined with the desire to climb regardless of everything is the main theme of this city. Money is the stimulant that keeps the city awake day and night.

Not to mention, compared with Beijing and Shanghai, which have been calling out high-profile population control in the past few years, Shenzhen has always played welcome cards for people from all walks of life. Shenzhen has always been defined as a money-making city. The high housing prices have not deterred young people from all over the country. The soaring housing prices in recent years have also created a group of speculative upstarts.

In 2022, the permanent resident population of Shenzhen will decrease, which is the first decline since the establishment of Shenzhen. The reduction of less than 20,000 people, or even just one year’s data, is of course not a big problem from a static point of view, but the meaning of the signal is reflective. From the perspective of Shenzhen’s population reduction, we can get a glimpse of the ceiling constraints of China’s first-tier cities—that is, has the logic of economic man that the first-tier cities can give enough incentives in the past come to an end?

Most Chinese people are not afraid of hard work, as long as there is enough consideration for this hard work, this is human nature, understandable, and the result of economic rationality. The opportunity to look at the population expansion of big cities in the past is also that big cities have provided enough games of all kinds and enough incentives for the players in the game, but now, this incentive is a bit tasteless and even hard to swallow.

The input-output ratio of first-tier cities is declining

First-tier cities are an excellent reflection of China’s dream. It can be said that they are the engine of China’s economy. Once the economy is in a weak state, it is naturally the first-tier cities that will convey the chill first.

From the past to the present, the first-tier cities are the most market-oriented areas in China. They have accumulated the best opportunities in China and attracted the best talents in China, which has naturally created the sky-high prices of real estate in China‘s cities. The subtle difference is that as the first-tier cities become more and more expensive, the cost of becoming an urban middle class is getting higher and higher, and the opportunities are getting slimmer and slimmer.

In the past, high housing prices meant high returns, whether it was a home or a career. Generations of talents have come to the first-tier cities, working hard, striving to settle down, and striving to realize their dreams. The most popular or the most Chinese way to describe this dream is: a wife and children are hot on the bed, or have a house, a car and a next generation.

In the past three decades, this kind of hard work has paid off a lot, and it has also created a mindset: basically, staying in the first-tier cities is a necessary choice for successful people, even if this choice requires 996 labor intensity and living space. The small price, after all, the rising income and housing prices comfort this lack; in contrast, returning to the hometown, even to the second-tier cities, also has the attitude of a defeated army. With the advent of economic downturn and employment difficulties, this kind of thinking has encountered great challenges in the past three to four years, and staying in first-tier cities is no longer the only mainstream choice.

Today, high housing prices mean painful leverage with diminishing opportunities. In first-tier cities, foreign capital is no longer a popular choice, and entering a large factory is no longer the choice of the chosen one. On the contrary, public examinations and postgraduate entrance examinations have become the goals of many undergraduates. The “Hengshui model” of writing questions has continued from high school to university. Even many indigenous residents in first-tier cities are shaken in a trance, regretting that they have no hometown to rest in peace, why not go to second-tier cities to try their chances?

In other words, the core factor of population outflow from first-tier cities is that the ratio of return on investment in first-tier cities is decreasing, and this is likely to be a trend. As time passed, the criteria for judging success began to shift. When the middle class in many first-tier cities began to worry about the 35-year-old phenomenon, they suddenly looked back and realized that they had struggled for many years in large factories and foreign companies. The successful people in the secular sense seem to belong to those frustrated peers who left the first-tier cities with regrets in the early years. Many of them have successfully entered the system and landed, sitting on the flat floor that the first-tier cities cannot dream of, and the second child is basically standard. Live as a “small town lady” that everyone envies in a small place.

Not to mention, what the middle class in big cities can leave to their children is nothing more than some assets that may depreciate, while in small and medium cities, there is more content that can be passed on, and contacts and relationships are still more important capital, which is difficult for the middle class. Capital accumulated in big cities through a generation.

When it comes to population decline in first-tier cities, many people attribute it to the epidemic, which is true, but they ignore one point: the impact of the epidemic is always an accelerator of the trend, not the trend itself. Urban development has its own logic. When the economy passes the apex of the parabola, its downward path is actually doomed. It is precisely because of this that the fatigue of the first-tier cities will be passed on to the overall situation sooner or later. When singing about the Internet celebrity cities and regretting the first-tier cities, everyone should not forget the bigger chess game.

big cities or the future

The loss of population in the first-tier cities is likely to be the gain of the second- and third-tier cities. The difference is that in the past, more people gathered in the first-tier cities and their surrounding areas, but now, the central and western cities have become the mainstream.

According to statistics, the city with the largest population growth in the country in 2022 is Changsha, followed by Hangzhou, Hefei, Xi’an, Nanchang, Kunming, Wuhan, Zhengzhou, Qingdao, and Jinan. Among the top ten seats with net permanent population growth, 7 belong to China. western city. Even the population of some large metropolitan areas has not continued the previous trend. For example, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Province, including Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei Province, has a decrease of 423,000 permanent residents, and the permanent population of the Greater Bay Area, which includes Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Macau, has decreased by 350,000.

Some friends chatted with me about Internet celebrity cities, and they always sighed that it is a new trend for Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou to come to cities such as Chengdu, Changsha and even Dali, and it has become a new community, which is quite popular. In fact, it takes a long-term perspective to evaluate Internet celebrity cities, and short-term prosperity is likely to be a temporary move. Not to mention, many of these friends who choose second- and third-tier cities have no choice but to choose. Many of them are driven to second- and third-tier cities by housing prices, and their participation is likely to accelerate the speed of “rolling” in second- and third-tier cities.

China‘s megacities may continue to exist in the future. In the era of economic downturn, how to develop and operate megacities is likely to be a major issue. The inertia of thinking based on planning and land finance should be changed. From the perspective of network theory, the larger the city, the more economical it is, and the service costs provided by the big city are lower. Even for the environment, the big city is actually more friendly than we think. Studies have shown that a city of 10 million people looks the same as two cities of 5 million each, but requires 15% less infrastructure. Judging from the data in 2021, there are 17 cities across the country with a total population of more than 10 million. According to international standards, they are all expected to enter megacities.

In the past, many urban middle-class people cared most about their own career development, how they could work harder, and achieve class leapfrogging in a generation; now, they are more anxious about where their children will go, whether to go abroad or stay in China? Work inside the system or outside the system? The problem is that no matter how hard they try, children seem to have fewer outlets, even though they are better off than they were in their day. All their efforts are just to prevent their children from falling out of the middle class.

No matter how we calculate economic gains and losses and grand narratives, people are always the protagonists of the story, and each individual is always the largest weight in the economy. More importantly, the views of young people are especially important. In the future, when the post-90s are going to five, and today’s post-00s are 35 years old, what kind of city will they face? In other words, what kind of urban life do we want to leave to young people in the future? Compared with short-term population movements and economic fluctuations, this may be a question that everyone should think about more.Note: This article only represents the author’s opinion, Xu Jin’s public account “The most important thing is the economy”, the reader WeChat ashes-18