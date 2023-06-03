» Negotiations are the key to peace in Ukraine«

“The key to peace in Ukraine lies in negotiations based on Ukraine’s neutrality and the non-expansion of NATO,” writes Russia expert and economist Jeffrey Sachs:

George Orwell wrote in his novel 1984, “Whoever controls the past controls the future. He who controls the present controls the past.

Today, governments work tirelessly to distort public perceptions of the past. Regarding the Ukraine war, the Biden administration has repeatedly and falsely claimed that the Ukraine war began on February 24, 2022 with an “unprovoked attack” by Russia on Ukraine.

In fact, this war was provoked by the US in a way that leading US diplomats had anticipated for decades leading up to the war. This means that this war could have been avoided and should now be stopped through negotiations.

Realizing that this war was provoked helps us understand how to end it. That doesn’t justify the invasion of Russia. It would have been far better for Russia to intensify diplomacy with Europe and the non-Western world, explaining US militarism and unilateralism to the world and opposing it.

In fact, there is widespread resistance around the world to the all-out US push for NATO expansion, so such a push by Russian diplomacy would probably have been well received.

The Biden administration uses the word “unprovoked” all the time, most recently in Biden’s big speech on the first anniversary of the war, in a recent published NATO statement and in the youngest G7 declaration. Biden-friendly mainstream media just parrots that. The New York Times is the main culprit, describing the invasion as “unprovoked” no fewer than 26 times, in five editorials, 14 op-eds by NYT writers, and seven op-eds!

There were actually two main US provocations:

The first was the US intention to expand NATO to Ukraine and Georgia in order to encircle Russia in the Black Sea region from NATO countries (counterclockwise: Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey and Georgia).

The second was the US role in establishing an anti-Russian regime in Ukraine by violently overthrowing pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych in February 2014.

The war in Ukraine began nine years ago with the overthrow of Yanukovych, not in February 2022 as the US government, NATO and G7 leaders would have us believe.

Biden and his foreign policy team refuse to discuss the roots of the war.

Recognizing them would undermine the Biden administration in three ways:

First This would reveal that the war could have been avoided or ended, Ukraine saved its current devastation and the US saved more than $100 billion in spending to date.

Secondly it would expose President Biden’s personal complicity in this war as a participant in the overthrow of Yanukovych and before that, a staunch supporter of the military-industrial complex, and a very early proponent of NATO enlargement.

Third it would force Biden to the negotiating table and undermine the ongoing US government push for NATO expansion.

Die Archive show irrefutably that the US and German governments repeatedly promised Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev that NATO would not move “an inch east” when the Soviet Union dissolved the Warsaw Pact military alliance.

Nevertheless, US planning for NATO expansion began in the early 1990s, long before Vladimir Putin became President of Russia. 1997 has he national security expert Zbigniew Brzezinski the NATO enlargement timeline with remarkable precision set forth.

US diplomats and Ukrainian leaders knew full well that NATO enlargement could lead to war. The great US scientist-statesman, George Kennan, called NATO enlargement a “fatal mistake” and wrote in the New York Timesthat »such a decision can be expected to fuel nationalist, anti-Western and militaristic tendencies in Russian society; will have a negative impact on the development of Russian democracy; will restore Cold War tensions in East-West relations; and direct Russian foreign policy in ways we will not like.«

President Bill Clinton’s Secretary of Defense, William Perry, even considered resigning in protest at NATO expansion. Remembering that pivotal moment in the mid-1990s said Perry 2016 the following: »Our first action where we really took a wrong turn was when NATO began to expand and absorb Eastern European nations that bordered Russia. At the time we were working closely with Russia and they were just beginning to get used to the idea that NATO could be a friend instead of an enemy…but they were very uncomfortable with having NATO right on their border, and they urged us not to continue.«

In 2008, the then US ambassador to Russia and current CIA director William Burns sent one Depeche to Washington, in which he warned of serious risks of NATO enlargement: »The NATO ambitions of Ukraine and Georgia not only touch on a sore spot in Russia, but also raise serious concerns about the consequences for stability in the region. Russia sees this not only as encirclement and an attempt to undermine Russia’s influence in the region, but also fears unpredictable and uncontrolled consequences that would seriously harm Russian security interests. According to experts, Russia’s main concern is that NATO membership, which Russian-speaking Ukrainians overwhelmingly oppose, will become a rift in Ukraine’s weakening line, leading to violence or even civil war. In that case, Russia would have to decide whether to intervene; a decision Russia doesn’t want to have to make”.

Ukraine’s leaders knew exactly what insisting on Ukraine’s NATO membership would mean. Former Zelensky adviser Oleksiy Arestovych stated in one Interview 2019, “that the price of joining NATO will be a big war with Russia”.

In 2010-2013, Yanukovych pushed for neutrality, and had the majority of Ukrainians behind him. Secretly, however, the US worked to overthrow Yanukovych, how on the middle cut of the conversation between the then Deputy Foreign Minister Victoria Nuland and US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt were being held weeks before the violent overthrow of Yanukovych, they were plotting who would then rule Ukraine. Nuland makes it clear on the call that she coordinated closely with then-Vice President Biden and his national security adviser Jake Sullivan, the same Biden-Nuland-Sullivan team that is now at the heart of U.S. Ukraine policy.

After the fall of Yanukovych, war broke out in Donbass, while Russia claimed Crimea. The new Ukrainian government wanted to join NATO, and the US armed and modified the Ukrainian army to work with NATO. Committed since 2021 the NATO and the Biden government again for Ukraine’s admission to NATO.

In the immediate run-up to the Russian invasion, the focus was on NATO enlargement. Putin’s Draft US-Russia treaty (December 17, 2021) called for an end to NATO enlargement. Russia’s leader called on the meeting of the Russian National Security Council on February 21, 2022 NATO expansion as a reason for war. In its speech to the nation that day Putin declared NATO enlargement the main reason for the invasion.

Historiker Geoffrey Roberts wrote recently: “Could the war have been prevented by a Russian-Western agreement that would have halted NATO expansion and guaranteed Ukraine’s neutrality in exchange for robust guarantees of independence and security for Ukraine? Very likely.”

In March 2022, Russia and Ukraine reported rapid progress in negotiations towards a peace based on Ukraine’s neutrality. Naphtali Bennett SeaIsrael’s former prime minister-turned-mediator, a deal was within reach before the US, UK and France blocked it.

While the Biden administration has declared Russia’s invasion “unprovoked,” Russia in 2021 tried to avoid war through diplomatic channels, while Biden refused diplomacy and insisted that Russia had no say whatsoever on the issue of NATO expansion. Also in March 2022, Russia sought a diplomatic solution while the Biden team again blocked the negotiated path to an end to the war.

When we realize that the issue of NATO enlargement was the cause of this war, we understand why more and more US arms will not end this war. Russia will escalate if necessary to prevent NATO expansion into Ukraine.

The key to peace in Ukraine lies in negotiations based on Ukraine’s neutrality and non-expansion of NATO. The Biden administration’s insistence on Ukraine’s NATO membership has made Ukraine a victim of false and unattainable US military ambitions. It is time for these provocations to stop and for negotiations to restore the country to take place in Ukraine.

Jeffrey Sachs is Emeritus Professor of Economics at Columbia University and directed the Clinton administration’s Russia policy in the 1990s. First published on Common Dreams.

