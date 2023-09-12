Home » Negotiations begin to terminate Hugo Pérez’s contract in the senior team
Negotiations begin to terminate Hugo Pérez's contract in the senior team

Negotiations begin to terminate Hugo Pérez’s contract in the senior team

Through a statement, the leadership of the Salvadoran Football Federation (Fesfut) confirmed that it has begun negotiations with Hugo Pérez, for his departure from the Azul coaching staff.

“The Normalization Committee of the Salvadoran Football Federation, with the support of the Director of National Teams, have begun negotiations with the coaching staff of the senior team, to end the contractual relationship. These negotiations began this morning, after analyzing various technical and sporting aspects,” Fesfut reported.

The Fesfut regularization committee also assured that it is analyzing alternatives to be able to replace Pérez and his collaborators in the technical command.

However, at the moment, no names are heard of the possible replacements in the position that Hugo Pérez released, after the 2-3 defeat, last Sunday, against Trinidad and Tobago, on the Jorge Mágico González field.

https://x.com/fesfut_sv/status/1701299515234373794?s=46&t=aLjqfovUzQR1G8GRfm7rCQ

