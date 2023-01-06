Source Title: The 2022 National Medical Insurance Drug List Negotiations Started “Talks” for the First Time on Several Rare Disease Drugs and New Coronary Oral Drugs

Yesterday, the 2022 on-site negotiation on the adjustment of the national medical insurance drug catalog was officially opened in Beijing and will continue until January 8. In this medical insurance negotiation, a variety of rare disease drugs and new crown oral drugs will be “negotiated” for the first time. The 2022 National Basic Medical Insurance, Work Injury Insurance and Maternity Insurance Drug List Adjustment List of Drugs that Passed the Formal Review shows that a total of 343 drugs have officially passed the formal review organized by the National Medical Insurance Administration. Drugs that have passed the formal review will enter the negotiation stage, including 198 kinds of Western medicines and Chinese medicines outside the list, such as the first domestically produced new crown oral drug Azvudine Tablets, Pfizer’s new crown oral drug Paxlovid (Nimatevir Tablets/Ritonavir Tablets), etc. Patent medicines, as well as adalimumab injection and other 145 kinds of Western medicines and Chinese patent medicines in the catalog, involving a total of 229 companies. Since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, since the first implementation of the self-declaration system for enterprises in the medical insurance drug catalog in 2020, the National Medical Insurance Bureau has attached great importance to the new crown treatment drugs, including “drugs included in the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Diagnosis and Treatment Plan”” Included in the declaration In terms of scope, a batch of new crown treatment drugs have been included in the medical insurance drug list. The National Medical Insurance Administration stated that for the new crown treatment drugs that have been declared and passed the formal review, follow-up work will be carried out in accordance with the procedures, and strive to be officially included in the medical insurance catalog at a reasonable price. See also Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on June 10, 2022 In addition, in the future, the medical insurance catalog will be appropriately tilted towards special groups such as patients with rare diseases and children. The list of medicines negotiated this time includes a variety of drugs for rare diseases, such as the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Laronisase Concentrated Solution for Injection as Special Drug for Type Ⅰ Mucopolysaccharidosis, Alglucosidase α for Pompe Disease Treatment Drug Injection, etc. At present, 45 drugs for rare diseases in my country have been included in the national medical insurance drug list, covering 26 rare diseases, with an average price reduction of 52.6%.

