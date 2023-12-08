Home » Negotiations over public sector income continue | 12/8/23
News

Negotiations over public sector income continue | 12/8/23

by admin
Negotiations over public sector income continue | 12/8/23

POTSDAM (dpa-AFX) – Unions and employers have continued their collective bargaining for the federal states’ public services. For this purpose, the leaders of Verdi and the civil service association dbb met with the negotiators of the Collective Bargaining Association of German States (TdL) in Potsdam on Friday. At the start of the current third round of negotiations the day before, both sides declared their willingness to reach a conclusion.

As the German Press Agency learned from negotiating circles, the states had made various offers for the individual union demands. However, intensive discussions are still necessary, it was said. It was therefore still unclear whether there would actually be a breakthrough in Potsdam. It was considered likely that the negotiations would last until Saturday.

The income of around one million employees in the states is being negotiated. In the past few weeks, employees at universities, university hospitals and other state institutions had already drawn attention to their concerns with warning strikes. If the negotiations in Potsdam fail, further strikes are expected. The unions are demanding 10.5 percent more income, but at least 500 euros more, more money for employees in the city states of Berlin, Hamburg and Bremen and collective wages for student employees.

The current warning strike on the railways also plays a role in Potsdam. At noon, the head of the train drivers’ union GDL, Claus Weselsky, wanted to speak at a rally at the venue in Potsdam. “Both collective bargaining rounds are about appreciation for the work done by colleagues, about retaining and recruiting employees, and about securing and strengthening the public infrastructure,” says a statement from dbb. The GDL is a member of the umbrella organization dbb. In the GDL’s tariff dispute with the railways, train drivers have been paralyzing large parts of rail traffic in Germany since Thursday evening with a nationwide warning strike./bw/DP/nas

You may also like

The debris ‘swallowed’ part of the Santa Rita...

Jianghai District held a voluntary tree planting event...

ÖVP once again invites you to its U-committee

an increase in the percentage of pregnant women...

California police shoot and kill teen with autism...

Air Force driver dismissed for misappropriation of fuel

Stimulate consumption vitality Heilongjiang Provincial Market Supervision Bureau...

Trial begins in Dresden against Leipzig neo-Nazi publisher...

The occupation committed 7 massacres against families in...

Four members of the ELN surrendered in Juradó

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy