‘Negro Chucha’, possible leader of the Central General Staff in Meta, falls

In the last hours, the Military Forces, in coordination with the Police, in the development of offensive work in the municipality of Puerto Concordia, Meta, captured alias ‘Negro Chucha’, the designated head of the finance subcommittee of the Jhon Linares commission, structure Jorge Briceño Suárez of the Central Staff of the Farc dissidents.

This subject would be dedicated to collecting extortion from merchants in the municipalities of Vista Hermosa, Mesetas and Puerto Concordia, Meta, and also led criminal actions in Puerto Cachicamo and Nueva Colombia, rural area of ​​San José del Guaviare.

Alias ​​Negro Chucha had a valid legal arrest warrant, had a blue Interpol circular against him and will have to answer to the authorities for his alleged responsibility in the crimes of conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime, illegal possession of firearms, illegal possession of private use of the Military Forces and extortion.

The captured would have direct participation in the kidnapping and murder of Second Lieutenant Carlos Arturo Becerra Castellanos, in the year 2020, in the municipality of Puerto Rico, Meta. Likewise, he would be involved in the murder of the president of the Community Action Board of the village of Barranco Colorado in the same municipality, in 2020.

With this important result, the criminal intentions of the structure are affected, directly affecting the illegal economy, which in turn allows weakening the capacity of the organized armed group that commits crimes in this region of the country. The captured was made available to the competent authority.

The Omega Joint Task Force will continue to develop actions that contribute to the objective of weakening the capabilities of the threat and protecting the civilian population, contributing to security in the south of the department of Meta.

