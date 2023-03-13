Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) continues to believe that the turquoise-green coalition will last until the end of the legislative period, despite the irritation of his coalition partner after his “Speech on the Future of the Nation”. Nehammer reiterated to journalists on Monday that he was against “doomsday scenarios” on climate issues. The fact that the Greens are not enthusiastic about his call to cut social benefits for foreigners is “no surprise,” said Nehammer.

He had a long conversation with Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) on Monday, Nehammer reported at the “Chancellor Talks”. Much of his speech last Friday was common objectives and no conflict issues, Nehammer listed, for example, the earmarking of housing subsidies, easier recognition of training in the care sector, digitization and media competence issues in education, a free master’s examination, the expansion of childcare or a new security doctrine.

Of course, after a kind of shock, the Greens reacted in horror to Nehammer’s statements on climate and social policy. A professional obligation for medical students in Austria, a halving of social benefits for foreigners in the first five years, a larger difference between income from work and social benefits or the question of synthetic fuels (e-fuels) are definitely topics that go beyond this government, admitted Nehammer a. He emphasized that he had planned the speech until 2030 and not for this legislative period. “My vision goes to 2030.”

However, Nehammer still intends to serve the full five years with the Greens: “That was always my goal,” he emphasized. It is clear that there are differences in opinions: “We are not a single party, we are deeply different parties,” Nehammer also pointed out that Kogler advocates wealth taxes and that Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) is promoting her positions. You shouldn’t “overrate” that, you have a joint government program and you work well together.

“In terms of content, the goal of climate protection does not differentiate us,” only the way to get there, said Nehammer. For him, the solution lies in innovation and progress. In his large-scale speech, Nehammer demanded that the climate activists’ “apocalypse of doom” be counteracted, and he also spoke out against “banning” the internal combustion engine. On Monday he defended himself against criticism of these statements: It would be a “mistake” to shelve the combustion engine, because then you would give up a “know-how advantage” and enter into new dependencies. Dependence on China as a producer of solar panels is already a major problem.

The FPÖ saw the chancellor’s statements as a reason to raise their voices. Party leader Herbert Kickl saw Nehammer kneeling in front of the coalition partner. He once again proved that he was an ÖVP chancellor by Gewessler’s grace: “The green tail continues to wag the black dog.”

Nehammer was inspired by the book “Apocalypse, never!” by Michael Shellenberger, who advocates nuclear power. The author just said that the “doomsday scenario” of the “last generation” “is not scientifically proven,” Nehammer explained when asked. Nehammer believes that hopelessness has never done the world any good. “You will not find this scientific finding serious that billions of people are dying,” he affirmed. “It’s not about putting anything into perspective for me”, but “my approach is to look ahead”.

The chancellor didn’t want his enthusiasm for the book to be understood as a plea to back nuclear power in this country: The Austrian position is clear, “but it’s not the majority opinion in the world.” Austria has always spoken out against nuclear power, “but we can do it more easily than other countries,” said Nehammer. “We should partly take off our narcissistic glasses of seeing world events and also think through the eyes of other continents.”

Nehammer had also drawn displeasure – also from the Green coalition partner – with his idea of ​​​​cutting social benefits for foreigners. When asked, the Chancellor did not answer what exactly is meant by this. The model is currently being worked out and will be based on EU law, he assured. He didn’t want to see a tip against the Greens: In terms of electoral tactics, “if we match politically, then the Greens are not my strategic goal,” explained Nehammer, “that’s not against the Greens”.

Nehammer did not want his speech to give any indication of a future coalition; there are overlaps with the FPÖ, but also with the SPÖ. The Chancellor brushed aside questions about eternally open issues from Turquoise-Green, such as the climate protection law, the federal prosecutor or the reform of official secrecy: these are just three of many issues and many others have already been implemented. “The prioritization of when we decide what is up to us as a government,” he said, and “my priorities are different.”

Incidentally, the Chancellor did not want to express any preference for the future coalition in Lower Austria, his political homeland. And he also did not say who he would like to be at the head of the SPÖ. He doesn’t concern himself with that. When asked about the tactical aspect of the election, the chancellor referred to the motto of the Israeli army that hangs in his office: “I’ll fight with what I have” – ​​”that applies to all areas of life.”