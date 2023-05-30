Neighbor denounced him for using Pablo Escobar sticker

It started as a simple joke when using a sticker ended up in a complaint.

It happened in Venezuela between neighbors of a condominium.

It all started in a whatsapp group chat .

Among the members, who in turn are neighbors, a discussion had started over the available parking spaces, because someone complained that an area that did not belong to them was used.

Faced with the complaint, a young man who had recently arrived at the building gave his opinion, to which a woman replied that she could not do so because he is not the owner.

So, the young man sent him a popular sticker of the actor Andrés Parra playing Pablo Escobar, where he is seen writing in a notebook. The image is accompanied by the word “ANOTATED”.

But, beyond seeming like a simple answer, the woman took it as a threat .

After receiving the sticker, the woman wrote in the group: “There were neighbors who posted stickers of the hitman Pablo Escobar. Due to the messages that were generated after these publications, we took the case to the House of Criminal Justice and Peace of Chacao.

The dispute ended with a commitment signed by both neighbors before the Justice of the Peace to maintain respectful communications and avoid stickers.

The case has transcended on social networks where users started an intense debate.

The defendant was Hermes Sanchez .

“That is a sticker that everyone uses, apart from the fact that it was in a condominium chat. I’m not threatening her either, nor am I telling her: ‘Ma’am, I’m going to kill her,’ or anything like that, I just missed the annotated sticker,” she told Noticias Caracol.