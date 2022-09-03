35-year-old Romanian wandering among the houses armed with a metal club: he was trying to break into a bar-tobacconist

LORIA. She wandered among the houses, aiming for the easiest target to hit. The watchful eye of the residents of Ramon allowed them to be of support to the carabinieri to stop a 35-year-old Romanian thief. The Neighborhood Watch worked.

In the night between Thursday and Friday some inhabitants of the hamlet of Loria called 112. “There is a suspicious individual who moves between the houses, with something in his hand, perhaps a stick,” was the report received by the carabinieri. The soldiers of the company of Castelfranco Veneto have sent patrols to the area.

The criminal was identified in via Castellana, while he was trying to break into a bar-tobacconist attached to a petrol station. The thug, using a metal pipe more than a meter long, had forced a window of the room.

He was stopped by the carabinieri, who reported him for attempted aggravated theft, seizing the stick. “Fundamental was the collaboration provided in the circumstance by the residents, who had repeatedly reported the presence of a suspect individual to the emergency number 112”, explain the investigators.