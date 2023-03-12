According to the information received, at around 20.30 Akhisar of Manisa to the district from Sazoba Neighborhood Going to Kumkuyucak District of Saruhanlı district, İ.D. car driver under the direction of steering control As a result of his loss, he hit the concrete barrier on the side of the road.

The health and gendarmerie team were dispatched to the scene upon the notification of the people around. Kumkuyucak District Headman Muzaffer Karacaoğlu, who was a passenger in the vehicle in the accident, died while being taken to the hospital. It was learned that the treatment of the injured driver İ.D. continues. An investigation into the accident has been initiated.

Click for Other Current News