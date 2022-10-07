The Joint Committee of the Neighboring Municipalities Fund today approved the second excerpt relating to the 2019-2024 strategic programming. This is the integration of the first excerpt, which was approved during the summer. For the province of Belluno there are 32 project forms for a total value of 197.1 million euros (88.1 million from the FCC plus 109 million euros in co-financing). Each project refers to the four areas of intervention that Municipalities and Provinces have decided to enhance, namely heritage and natural resources, social and health services, sustainable mobility, and social cohesion and inclusion. “The provincial program intends to exploit very important resources for the development of the territory, in particular for the more peripheral areas that are most affected by the difference compared to the autonomous provinces” comments the president of the Province of Belluno. Robert Padrin. «For this reason the project files are aimed at improving the enhancement of the natural heritage, increasing sustainable mobility, social inclusion and proximity to services. We always say it: the mountains, with resources of this kind, addressed in concrete and useful interventions to local communities, can have an edge in contrasting depopulation and in the development of local communities. Thanks to the councilor Paolo Perenzin for the coordination work with the mayors, and to the president Dario Bond for the great commitment made in making the Fund work ».

HERITAGE AND NATURAL RESOURCES

The “Heritage and natural resources” area includes 8 projects aimed at enhancing the natural, historical and environmental heritage, for a total (between FCC and co-financing) of 66.7 million. Among these is also the “Stacco” project, with the rationalization of accessibility at high altitude. This is the intervention of the Comelico-Pusteria connection, which also includes the creation of panoramic balconies and the establishment of the Ecomuseum of the Dolomites.

SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES

The value of the “Social and health services” area amounts to 9.6 million (9.1 by Fcc) for 3 projects, which include the redevelopment and modernization of the Lamon rehabilitation center (completion of the strategic project already financed in previous programming) and the “Living together” project, which plans to build housing and co-housing accommodation for the elderly in Sedico.

SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY

“Sustainable mobility” is the backbone of the 2019-2024 programming. The proposals contained in the second excerpt are 3 and are worth almost 89 million euros. The most substantial project is part of the infrastructural works of the 2026 Olympics, with the construction of the new integrated sustainable mobility system of the Municipality of Cortina. The intervention consists in the construction of an underground tunnel with conveyor belts under the inhabited area, to allow to connect the two ski slopes and to serve the car parks under design and construction, guaranteeing convenient access to the central areas of the country without using of cars.

COHESION AND SOCIAL INCLUSION

The area in which most of the projects fall (as many as 18) is that of “Cohesion and social inclusion”, for a total value of 32 million euros. Inside, a series of interventions aimed at increasing school services and the provision of social, recreational and sports infrastructures. There is also space for various interventions to enhance safety (such as the purchase of new vehicles for the volunteers of the firefighters and the Agordino White Crosses), and for the promotion of the territory. “This second excerpt, to complete the first a few months ago, sets in motion very important resources and represents in a plastic way the operations of a fund, increasingly active in the development of the territories” comments the president of the Joint Committee. Dario Bond. «The tools to bring the border mountain to life are there and are working very well. I believe that the next objective of the Fund, shared by the subjects who approved the 2019-2014 agreement today, is to identify more and more areas of intervention that are complementary to each other, so as to make the most of these resources. I am thinking in particular of the Olympic theme, which will see the Dolomite territories participate in the great event. To have the long positive wave from the Olympics, it is necessary to network strategic projects capable of leaving an important legacy in terms of sports and hospitality infrastructures ».