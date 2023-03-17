Home News Neighbors of La Cruz de La Paloma denounced the cut of the Cantv cable
The neighbors ask Cantv to come to reconnect the service in La Cruz de La Paloma.

The cable was cut in La Cruz de La Paloma.

The community of La Cruz de La Paloma in Maturín denounced that unscrupulous people cut the power cable cantv and left the inhabitants of the area incommunicado.

Yefferson Brito, a resident of the town, indicated that they were left without Cantv and Internet service, which is why they called on the authorities of the telephone company to solve the problem that affects the residents of the sector.

Brito recalled how important it is for families to have access to the Internet and the use of telephones, which is why they are waiting for the connection to be restored as soon as possible.

