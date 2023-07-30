neighbourhoods, costs, quality of life — idealista/news

Piacenza offers a perfect mix of history, culture and good living. The “Firstborn”, as the capital is nicknamed, boasts a very peaceful daily life and high quality services. This is why Piacenza is among the perfect cities to settle down. Furthermore, the very efficient transport network and the immediate proximity to the cities of Lombardy make the live in Piacenza an option chosen by many, whether they are workers, students, families or retirees.

How to live in Piacenza: what to know before moving

The city, while retaining the charm of a historic center full of monuments and historic buildings, offers all the comforts of a large modern centre. The services are efficient, the infrastructure well maintained and the cultural and leisure offer is very varied.

With regard to job opportunities, Piacenza is an important economic pole. The presence of numerous companies, both Italian and international, offers multiple employment opportunities in various sectors. Furthermore, the Piacenza Expo exhibition center places the city at the center of Italian and international commercial relations. Finally, the proximity to important cities such as Milan and Bologna makes Piacenza a strategic point for those who want to travel for work.

There are also many opportunities regarding the cultural and leisure life. Piacenza boasts a rich calendar of cultural events, including concerts, exhibitions and festivals. Furthermore, the city offers a wide choice of restaurants, bars and leisure venues.

The best neighborhoods of Piacenza: what are they?

Choosing which neighborhood to live in can significantly affect your routine. Each area has its own distinctive character and quirks, but all present a high quality of life. In general, there are no details areas to avoid in Piacenza. Returning to the neighborhoods, here what are the main ones.

Old Town

Il Old Town of Piacenza is rich in history and culture. Its narrow winding streets, ancient palaces and old churches create a unique atmosphere. It is the ideal place for those who love to immerse themselves in history and art. Immediately near the center, then, there is also the station, which connects the city to the rest of Italy. Given the extent of the centre, this is generally the best area to search rentals in Piacenza.

San Lazarus

If you prefer a more modern and dynamic atmosphere, the neighborhood of San Lazarus it might be the right choice for you. This area, located south of downtown, is well served by transportation and offers a wide variety of shops, restaurants and recreational activities. Without considering, then, that there is a campus of the Catholic University of Milan here.

Avenue Dante Alighieri

This area, despite being very close to the center, is very residential. This means that you will be able to enjoy one greater peace of mindwhile having all the services and leisures close at hand.

Cost of living in Piacenza

In finding out about all the peculiarities of the city, many wonder if Piacenza is expensive. According to some studies, the cost of living is slightly above the Italian average, having also undergone price increases in recent years. On the other hand, however, the average wage in the city also increased in the same period.

However, choosing the right apartment and by saving on small daily expenses, it is possible to move to the city without major problems. However, it remains firm that the opinions on living in Piacenza unequivocally point out that it is a quiet and comfortable city in which to reside.

Compare prices: Piacenza, Cremona, Parma

Living in Piacenza or Cremona

Living in Piacenza or Parma

