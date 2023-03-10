Original Title: Neijiang City Holds 2023 Spring Voluntary Tree Planting Activities

On the occasion of the 45th Arbor Day, on March 9, Neijiang City held a 2023 spring voluntary tree planting event. Zou Zijing, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Dai Zhen, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and others went to Changjiang Forest Park in Dongxing District to participate in voluntary tree planting activities with government officials, officers and soldiers stationed inside, and local people, adding new greenery to the beautiful Neijiang River with shovels and hoes as “paintbrushes”.

Spring returns to the earth and everything revives, and it is time to plant trees and add greenery. At the voluntary tree planting site, Zou Zijing and Dai Zhen, together with everyone, shoveled the soil, helped the trees to straighten the seedlings, raised water for irrigation, and planted wintersweet trees on more than 20 mu of land. While planting trees, everyone inquired about tree species, growth habits, economic value, etc. The tree planting site was full of enthusiasm, and the newly planted saplings stood upright against the wind and were full of vitality.

Zou Zijing said that a good ecological environment is the most inclusive welfare of people’s livelihood. Departments at all levels in the city must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization, adhere to ecological priority, green development, consciously love green, protect green, and increase green, and write “green water and green mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains” This great article will speed up the construction of a beautiful Neijiang. It is necessary to effectively implement the responsibilities of forest leaders at all levels, further strengthen the protection of forestry resources, improve the level of management and protection of forestry resources, do a solid job in forest fire prevention and other work, protect green water and green mountains with practical actions, and help build a solid ecological barrier in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River. It is necessary to adhere to the ecological benefits of the people, respect nature, conform to nature, protect nature, build and improve service facilities such as mountaineering trails and tourist lanes, improve the ecological and economic benefits of forestry, stimulate the vitality of forestry development, and effectively transform high-quality ecological resources into visible forests. , Tangible well-being of the people’s livelihood.

Leaders of the Municipal Party Committee, the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, the Municipal Government, and the Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference, the commander of the Neijiang Military Division, the Chief Prosecutor of the Municipal Procuratorate; cadres of relevant municipal departments, cadres and masses of Dongxing District, and representatives of officers and soldiers stationed in the spring participated in the spring voluntary tree planting activities. (Neijiang Daily all-media reporter Liu Xiaoling)

