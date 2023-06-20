Neisi Dajomes claims her sister Angie is over her

Neisi Dajomes, winner of the gold medal at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, assured that her younger sister, Angie Palacios, has surpassed her.

Neisi Dajomes, winner of the gold medal at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, assured this Monday, June 19, 2023 that her younger sister, Angie Palacios, has surpassed her and therefore her outstanding performance in the recent Weightlifting Grand Prix in Havana, Cuba.

“Angie is extremely motivated. She says: ‘I want to be the same as Neisi’, but I tell her, you’re being better than Neisi. At 22 years old, she has broken a world record,” Dajomes highlighted during a tribute that both received from the Ministry of Sports and the San Francisco de Quito University (USFQ).

Angie won the podium in her 71 kg category, achieved three gold medals and two world and Pan-American records in the snatch and clean and jerk, respectively.

In statements released by the Ministry of Sport, Angie made clear her commitment to reach the next Olympic Games.

«I feel happy with this result, for the medals and for the record. I’m getting stronger for my journey to the Olympic Games »next year in Paris, she said.

Palacios also holds a diploma received at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, for his sixth place in the 64-kilogram division, in which he debuted at the age of 20.

For his part, Neisi Dajomes Palacios recalled that he is recovering from an injury and that he is now competing in a higher category than the Tokyo Olympics.

«I am coming out of an injury, recovering well, I feel calm with these results. Thanks to everyone who makes this a reality. We have shown that anything is possible,” Neisi remarked.

The winner of the gold medal in Tokyo now competes in the 81 kilogram category or division, along with her compatriot Tamara Salazar.

Dajomes won one gold and two bronze medals at the Havana Grand Prix, while Salazar won two silver and one bronze.

For that competition, the Ecuadorian weightlifting team was made up of four men and seven women, and won 19 medals: 6 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze.

The Sports Minister, Sebastián Palacios, highlighted the participation of the Ecuadorian team in the Grand Prix, especially the women’s.

“The strongest women in the world are from Ecuador,” she said and added: “As a team we go further, we have shown that by creating synergy between private companies and the National Government.”

One of the contributions that local weightlifting receives is from USFQ, where the Palacios-Dajomes sisters study, thanks to a scholarship that allows them to combine academics with sports, the Ministry noted in its newsletter. EFE

