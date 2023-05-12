Home » Neither ARENA nor the FMLN have presidential possibilities
News

Neither ARENA nor the FMLN have presidential possibilities

by admin
Neither ARENA nor the FMLN have presidential possibilities
Political class The latest

May 12, 2023, 10:49 am

The former congressman and current leader of the FMLN, Eugenio Chicas, expressed during an interview that he does not believe that the ARENA or FMLN parties should participate in the presidential elections because they have no chance of winning.

“They must fight the legislative, municipalist battle, but not on the presidential stage (…) Neither of the two parties have prospects of winning, neither ARENA nor my FMLN party have presidential possibilities at this time,” said the leftist supporter.

Likewise, Chicas assured that the opposition would benefit from presenting a joint candidacy, but that the people chosen as candidates do not come from the ranks of the FMLN or from the ranks of ARENA.



Next PostCosta Rica accumulates 318 homicides in 2023

See also  TikTok removed more than 12 million videos from Pakistan from its platform

You may also like

MINSAL highlights that May continues without registering deaths...

Shooting in Nuoro, the offender who forced his...

Private companies continue to play for the center....

Minister of Tourism points out that this is...

Serie A, Lazio-Lecce 0-0 LIVE – Sport

IDEAM explained the phenomenon of the heat wave...

FGR requests 16 years in prison for Funes...

Offshore wind could be a ‘Renaissance’ for Fincantieri...

They found dead stifle on the road to...

Pnrr: Calabria-Dia Region agreement against criminal infiltration –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy