Neither ARENA nor the FMLN have presidential possibilities

The former congressman and current leader of the FMLN, Eugenio Chicas, expressed during an interview that he does not believe that the ARENA or FMLN parties should participate in the presidential elections because they have no chance of winning.

“They must fight the legislative, municipalist battle, but not on the presidential stage (…) Neither of the two parties have prospects of winning, neither ARENA nor my FMLN party have presidential possibilities at this time,” said the leftist supporter.

Likewise, Chicas assured that the opposition would benefit from presenting a joint candidacy, but that the people chosen as candidates do not come from the ranks of the FMLN or from the ranks of ARENA.