Neither give, nor buy in the corners

Alvaro Hernando Cardona Gonzalez

Several readers have written to us asking us to discuss the increase in sales, jugglers, glass cleaners and “beggars” on the streets of Neiva, since they “feel” that they have only brought insecurity to Neiva.

We remember that on March 9, 2002, in a column titled “Let’s not give alms, let’s teach to work” we had already dealt with this problem; and she was already a predictor: the phenomenon would increase only because of the citizens. It is a vicious circle. The more people give “alms”, the more people there will be on each corner; the more people ask for, offer or impose that we give them, the more insecurity there is.

We said on that occasion: 1) Experts say that “Neiva is a paradise for those who see a business in vagrancy because here everyone gives alms.” 2) “How much does a car driver spend to go from one place to another in the city at “corner tolls” every time he gives alms? Is the lady happy that she must hear all kinds of “compliments” from the patches in every corner, if not she gives them a tip? Are the cars cleaner thanks to the wipers? Is Neiva cleaner? Do the vendors and gamines on the corners decrease because we give them alms? 3) Each street vendor only reproduces, and does not diminish, the sales in the streets, platforms, gardens, parking lots and…etc”. 4) This “is a battle that will only be achieved when we all understand, absolutely all Neivans, that we must collaborate. Why should the Municipality invest valuable resources in public space campaigns if only nobody buys from street vendors to solve the problem? 5) “On the other hand, we would be contributing to solving other problems such as formal employment, the growth in the legal demand for public services, the sensation and security indexes would increase, citizen and institutional credibility would be rescued, recreational areas would be recovered, we would reduce the costs for public cleaning and maintenance of platforms and parks”. 6) “Let’s not buy in the streets. Every time we do so, we generate more disorders, more inequities, more insecurity, and more social costs.” 7) “That street products are cheaper: it’s stupid; cheap is expensive. Who can go to the inspector of prices, weights and measures when an item bought on the street is damaged or its price does not correspond to the real value? 8) That unemployment decreases: another lie and a capital letter. Do you think that the number of people asking for or demanding money on the street has decreased or increased? Or, has insecurity decreased? Crap. The more they buy on the street, the more dismissals there are of formal employees.

A car or motorcycle that reaches a corner is threatened by a threatening mob. Each person who gives alms or buys there generates more congestion, more unemployment, sloppiness, and more insecurity. A better future is in our hands.

