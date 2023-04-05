Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges he faces in Manhattan criminal court Tuesday afternoon, a source familiar with the matter told reporters.

The charges stem from an investigation into a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The indictment against Donald Trump alleges that the former president was involved in a conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election.

Prosecutors said Trump was part of an illegal scheme to suppress negative information, including an illegal payment of $130,000 the former president ordered to prevent negative information from harming his 2016 presidential campaign.

According to the prosecution, the reason he committed the crime of falsifying business records was partly to “promote his candidacy,” the prosecutor alleges.

Trump was not charged with criminal conspiracy.

In court, Trump’s voice was measured. He walked in slowly, scanning the reporters in the courtroom. He looked at the judge as he spoke.

Donald Trump is the first former president in history to face criminal charges.

Former US President Donald Trump in Manhattan Courthouse on April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Trump and his team have viewed Tuesday’s legal proceeding through the lens that it could be a way to benefit their campaign ahead of the 2024 election. They have bragged about the fundraising and discussed possible merchandising.

Speaking outside court after the arraignment, Donald Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche said his client is “frustrated” and “upset,” according to CNN.

Blanche accused the prosecutor in this case of turning a “completely political issue” into a “political prosecution.”

The next in-person hearing date for former President Donald Trump’s case is set for December 4 in New York.