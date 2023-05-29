Home » “Neither journalism nor academia are up to the historical moment we are experiencing”
“Neither journalism nor academia are up to the historical moment we are experiencing”

“Neither journalism nor academia are up to the historical moment we are experiencing”

The journalist Roberto Valencia recognized the security levels that El Salvador is experiencing, after the implementation of the Security Plan designed and executed by the Government of President Nayib Bukele.

According to the communicator, the results are irrefutable. “Neither journalism nor academia are up to the historical moment we are experiencing,” he said.

Valencia also recognized that there is freedom of the press in the country. He pointed out that journalism can be done in El Salvador, that there have been “worse moments.”

On the other hand, the communicator predicted that President Bukele will win in the next elections.

“You don’t have to be a psychic or have a crystal ball to know that in next year’s presidential elections Nayib Bukele is going to devastate,” Valencia said.

