Health authorities warn of the need to go to the medical service when identifying warning signs to avoid complications.

In Neiva and Aipe, dengue cases have increased. Health authorities in the department of Huila have warned the population of the need to go to the medical service when identifying warning signs to avoid complications of dengue.

Huila is an endemic territory for dengue, which means that the Aedes Aegipty mosquito, responsible for transmitting the virus, is common in the region due to climatic conditions.

The elimination of breeding sites is crucial to control the dengue vector, which can reproduce in minute amounts of water, even on objects as small as an eggshell. As reported by Paola Garzón, a professional support doctor for the Vector-Transmitted Diseases program of the Departmental Health Secretariat, at epidemiological week number 8, 651 cases of dengue were reported in the department, of which 224 correspond to dengue with alarm signs. and 21 to severe dengue. Minors have been the most affected.

Garzón warns that parents and caregivers should be aware of warning signs and avoid self-medication, since this can increase the risk of complications in patients with dengue. Warning symptoms include severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, fluid accumulation, mucosal bleeding, irritability, and drowsiness.

To prevent the increase in dengue cases, the community must carry out weekly washing of tanks and pools, collect useless items and check clean water collection channels to avoid the presence of larvae and bulges. The municipalities of Campoalegre, Suaza and Tesalia are in an alert zone and need to intensify dengue vector control actions.