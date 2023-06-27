Neiva councilors ask the Huila comptroller to step down from office

As a result of the act of violence involving the departmental comptroller, Andrés Felipe Vanegas, several city councilors spoke out.

In today’s session, several Neiva councilors took the floor to reject the acts of violence of which Salomé Bahamón, general secretary of the Neiva Mayor’s Office, was a victim.

The reason for this demand is the mistreatment to which he would have subjected Salomé Bahamón, who is the general secretary of the Neiva Mayor’s Office. Recently, a video that circulated on social networks showed the shocking acts of violence committed by the Comptroller of Huila. This unfortunate event has generated outrage.

In their interventions, councilors such as Victoria Castro, Margoth Useche, Lourdes Mateus, Juan Diego Amaya and Juan Carlos Parada, expressed their solidarity with the victim and stated that they will not allow this case to go unnoticed.

It may interest you: Comptroller of Huila accused of assaulting his partner

Victoria Castro affirmed: “We are not going to allow this news to die in the middle of the festivities, to become news today and because of the festivities, Neiva and Huila do not know that it actually has a Departmental Comptroller at the head of the woman abuser.”

For her part, Lourdes Mateus presented the comptroller’s photograph and emphatically stated: “This is a man named Andrés Felipe Vanegas, departmental comptroller of Huila, take a good look at him, this is the offender.”

“There is empirical evidence that shows mistreatment and the departmental comptroller, from my point of view, should resign,” added councilor Juan Diego Amaya.

This scandal has generated great indignation in the department, waiting for the competent authorities to take necessary measures. That the comptroller of Huila departs from his position is considered by the councilors as a necessary step.