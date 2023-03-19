The Secretary of Infrastructure of the municipality, will seek to meet with Dr. José Antonio Ocampo, to talk formally about this topic, of great importance for the city.

This week, the person in charge of the unit, Amaury Flores, received a communication regarding the viability of resources for the financing of Avenida del Oriente, through a Certificate of Budget Availability.

This is one of the most ambitious projects that have been considered to be executed in the municipality, which was filed with the National Government, together with 86 other projects. From there, a series of technical meetings have been held with different entities such as the National Planning Department and the Ministry of Finance.

For this reason, the Neiva Mayor’s Office made the decision to request a meeting with Dr. José Antonio Ocampo, Minister of Finance and Public Credit, in order to learn more about the official letter 0348 signed by the General Director of Public Budget of said portfolio, Claudia Marcela Numa Valencia, through which the Vice Minister of Infrastructure, María Constanza García, is informed about the CDP 000815197/839/58 issued for a value of 602,293 million 316,110 pesos, to finance this work.

What is sought with this meeting, is to know the step to follow in this process, and certify the veracity of the resources that are committed there, for the peace of mind of all Neivans.

It is worth remembering that the Circunvalar de Oriente is a road infrastructure megaproject, which began to be built in 2021, when the present administration decided to invest its own resources and since then it has advanced in functional unit 1 and part of the 2, where Approximately 2.8 kilometers that are part of Comuna Seis have been intervened.

The project contemplates approximately thirty kilometers of road, whose execution is scheduled in six functional units, which will connect the south with the north of the city, with the purpose of transforming and improving mobility in the capital of Huila.

