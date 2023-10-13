“Neiva needs to get out of economic stagnation”: Mateo Monroy

The candidate for the Neiva Council for the Green Alliance Party and number 7 on the card continues to weave agreements and adds work for the most needy communities in the city. Proof of this is the continuity and consolidation of the Coconstruimos Foundation.

Sixteen days before the elections to the Council, Mayors and Governors in Colombia, Mateo Monroy is advancing firmly in the capital of Huila and this is not only demonstrated by his followers but also by the latest polls, “Thank God we are doing very well, this campaign has been something that comes from less to more, we started since July of last year, making visits to family homes, today the result of hard work that has nothing to do with triumphalist confidence, we are talking about a campaign that is consolidated and that has to see a lot of the way in which people are now betting on young people, new ways of doing politics but thanks to the work we have been doing,” Mateo Monroy, candidate for the city council, told Diario del Huila.

“It’s not about bringing the fish, it’s about teaching them how to fish”

The social work that has been carried out for several years through the Coconstruimos.org Foundation and that impacts vulnerable sectors of the capital of Huila such as the Panorama neighborhood teaches communities precisely this to fish and not bring them the fish, Mateo Monroy is one of the drivers.

“I am going to become a councilor who, more than political control, will see that I am going to do it, I will be a person with a purposeful sense, I am convinced that the work we have in the Coconstruimos Foundation promotes associativity in vulnerable neighborhoods, impacting women in situations “vulnerability is an example of this, we know Neiva’s need, in that sense we are going to stand out, this will be our own seal.”

Entrepreneurship, innovation and justice are the outstanding lines of the proposal by Neiva native Mateo Monroy 7 on the Alianza Verde card in the Neiva Council, “we have security about work, we have confidence, we must continue moving forward to reach the objective. Without a doubt, Neiva needs to get out of the economic stagnation, I think that this is largely due and the root is due to the apathy of the State, failure to provide the tools to the most needy families, that is what we are doing with the foundation; Hence the line of entrepreneurship is also transversal with the line of restorative justice because we have people who have committed crimes, have committed minor crimes and are at risk of committing crimes and who have the opportunity to do something different for their lives.

The result of the recent survey of the possible parties and candidates that will occupy a seat in the Neiva Council includes Mateo Monroy and this is a sample of the continuous work and it is expected that in the true ‘barometer’ that are the elections next Sunday October 29, Neiva residents who support the transformation of the city into a benchmark for entrepreneurship and economic development give their vote of confidence for number 7 on the list of the Green Alliance Party.

