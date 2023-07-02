Neiva Police strengthen security in San Pedro with the support of a helicopter

With a Hughes MD 500 helicopter, the Police support from the air the work of the uniformed officers on the ground, to guarantee the safety and coexistence of locals and visitors who enjoy these festivities in the Metropolitan area of ​​Neiva.

With a flight autonomy of more than 2 hours, this helicopter flies over the different roads, neighborhoods and communes of the Neiva metropolitan area during this festive long weekend. Their presence is intended to support security plans and citizen coexistence within the framework of the celebrations of San Pedro.

Colonel Domingo Alfredo López Dales, commander of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, leads, supervises and evaluates the Police service from the air. Thanks to this panoramic vision, strategies are generated that allow consolidating security and coexistence in each of the events of this fair activity.

The helicopter crew become the “eyes in the sky” for the approximately 2,000 policemen and women who provide their support and surveillance service. They are in charge of carrying out plans and operations in the different communes of Neiva, providing a higher level of security to citizens.

With this valuable technological resource, the National Police supports the significant results obtained by the Neiva Metropolitan Police in reducing crime. This contributes to maintaining the security and coexistence of the opita community during the festivities of San Pedro.

Precisely this element has been present in some parades, flying over the festival route in order to prevent criminal acts in the midst of the festivities that officially end tomorrow, July 3.