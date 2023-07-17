Neiva prepares for the patriotic parade on July 20

The Ninth Brigade of the Army, made the invitation not to miss the emblematic parade that will take place on July 20.

With a series of activities, the department of Huila will commemorate that historic July 20, 1810, the date that marked the beginning of a liberating feat.

The commemorative activities of the 213 years of history will begin at 8:00 am with a solemn mass in the cathedral of Neiva. Subsequently, the National Flag will be hoisted in the Plaza de Banderas de la Gobernación, where outstanding members of the Military and Police Forces will also be recognized, who will be awarded medals for their outstanding compliance with the mission.

Next, the parade will begin, which will start from the fourth race with the first street in a south-north direction, advancing to the main stage located in front of the Huila Governor’s Office. The parade will continue along Calle 10, taking Carrera Fifth and then Calle 21, ending at Carrera 16.

During the tour, attendees will have the opportunity to witness the human talent, as well as the technical and technological capabilities of the men and women of the Ninth Brigade of the National Army, the Police, the Air Force, Civil Defense, Firefighters, the INPEC, as well as educational institutions. The Army will participate with different groups, such as the women’s block, heroes wounded in the line of duty, marching band, Military Gaula, humanitarian demining units, canine guides, mortar pieces, and aerial potential. This demonstrates the institution’s commitment to defending the Colombian people, enriched by the same courage and sacrifice as its predecessors, building the country in defense of life.

In addition, it is important to note that on July 19, one day before the patriotic parade, a ceremony will be held in the Plaza de Banderas of the Huila Governorate, in compliance with Law 913 of 2004. This date is dedicated to paying Tribute to the heroes of the Army, the Police, the Air Force and the Navy, who have sacrificed their physical integrity and their lives in defense of the nation and in search of freedom and progress in Colombia. During this activity, the National Pavilion will be hoisted at half mast, a minute of silence will be observed and a floral offering will be made.

