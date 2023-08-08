Neiva presents a 10% reduction in homicides

According to the authorities, the 10% reduction in homicide cases compared to the previous year is notable and positive.

According to the Neiva Police, these preventive strategies have also led to a significant decrease in other types of crimes. Sexual crimes have experienced a 40% reduction, vehicle theft has decreased by 50%, motorcycle theft by 18% and cell phone theft by 35%.

Regarding the last weekend, the effectiveness of these plans resulted in the capture of 14 people, distributed in various criminal categories:

03 people for possession of narcotics.

03 people for illegal possession of weapons.

02 people per reception.

02 people for use of false documents.

01 person for theft.

01 person for escape of prisoners.

01 person for lack of food.

01 person by court order.

Among the most notable results of the more than 87 operations carried out in the area of ​​the Neiva Metropolitan Police, the flagrant capture of two individuals to the south and east of the city, allegedly involved in various crimes, stands out. Likewise, two people were arrested who were transporting 1,500 grams of marijuana ready to be dosed and later marketed in the 6 commune of Neiva.

The report from the 123 emergency line indicates that a total of 3,185 calls were received, with 136 complaints of fights, 92 for disturbance of public peace, 80 for the presence of suspicious individuals and 37 for consumption of psychoactive substances in prohibited areas.

Regarding the application of the National Code of Citizen Security and Coexistence, 13 subpoena orders have been imposed for behaviors that go against coexistence, including the possession of weapons, sharp objects, the consumption of psychoactive substances, participation in fights and the use of cell phones reported as lost or stolen.

