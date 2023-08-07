Neiva taxi drivers will join the national strike

The union of taxi drivers in Neiva will join the national demonstration that will take place on August 9 in various cities of the country.

The decision to protest is due to the growing increase in the value of gasoline that has been occurring month after month, with the aim of reducing the deficit of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund.

The union of taxi drivers at the national level requests the government to establish differential fuel rates for drivers of the individual public transport system.

Although the price of gasoline is the main cause of the demonstration at the national level, Neiva taxi drivers will also demonstrate for other reasons that directly affect their work. Insecurity, the poor condition of the streets and the traffic lights in the city are some of the concerns that will mobilize taxi drivers peacefully next Wednesday, August 9.

The taxi drivers’ demonstration will take place jointly in cities such as Bogotá, Medellín, Cúcuta and Ibagué, joining the national strike in search of solutions to the problems that affect the individual public transport industry throughout the country.

In the case of Neiva, as in the whole country, gasoline has experienced a rise of 600 pesos in August, reaching a price close to 14,000 pesos per gallon, which makes it one of the highest prices in Colombia. This significant increase has generated concern and discomfort among taxi drivers, who believe that it is necessary to implement measures to mitigate the impact of these increases on their daily operations.

The mobilization of taxi drivers seeks to sensitize the authorities and search for solutions that benefit all the actors involved in the individual public transport sector.

