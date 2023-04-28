Neiva the 5th city with the highest unemployment in the country

Unemployment in March 2023 reached 10% in the country, according to DANE, an entity that pointed out that the country has just over 22.8 million employed people and close to 14 million Colombians remain outside the labor market. However, in Neiva this indicator stood at 15.1%, placing the Huilense capital as the fifth city with the highest unemployment in the country.

The director of Dane, Piedad Urdinola, spoke about the figures and mentioned that there is an important “dynamism in the labor market”, pointing out the creation of new jobs and the departure of thousands of people in search of jobs in the national territory. . It should be remembered that as of February 2023.

The economic activity of employment was boosted at the national level by professional, scientific, technical and administrative services activities, which had the highest increase in employed persons in March 2023 with more than 263 thousand compared to the same month in 2022, thus contributing with 1 .2 percentage points to the national variation and reaching 1.8 million employed people.

The unemployment rate for young people between 15 and 28 years of age in the national total in the January-March 2023 quarter was 19.0%; in the period January-March 2022 it was 21.3%. The cities that registered the highest unemployment rates were Quibdó and Ibagué, with 35.5% and 29.6%, respectively. On the contrary, the lowest unemployment rates were for Pereira AM and Popayán, with 15.8% and 17.4%, respectively.

For its part, for the national total, in the January-March 2023 quarter, the proportion of informally employed was 58.2%, which meant a decrease of 0.3 percentage points compared to the January-March 2022 quarter, when was (58.5%). For the 13 cities and metropolitan areas in the January-March 2023 quarter, this proportion was 42.8% and fell 0.7 pp compared to 43.5% in the January-March 2022 period.