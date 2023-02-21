The man accused of having abused a minor and who was murdered in a CAI in Bogotá, is a native of the opita capital, his family and friends in Comuna Ocho have regretted his departure.

Last Friday, February 17, at the La Candelaria Police station, in the center of Bogotá, there was a fight that led to the death of a 28-year-old man. The man was identified as Luis Alberto Ortiz Palomino, who was detained for the crime of violent carnal access.

According to the authorities, Ortiz Palomino was in one of the cells of the police station, along with other inmates, when he was stabbed and beaten at dawn. After complaining of a severe headache, he was taken to the Santa Clara hospital, where he died on Saturday morning.

The National Police began an investigation to determine what happened and whether the agents of the Police station intervened appropriately to save the life of Ortiz Palomino. They also seek to establish if only one uniformed man was present when the events occurred.

The police citizen security operational commander, Colonel Wilford Méndez, assured that the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office carried out an inspection at the scene and that evidence and testimonies are being collected to clarify what happened.