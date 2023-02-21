Home News Neivano was assassinated in a CAI in Bogotá
News

Neivano was assassinated in a CAI in Bogotá

by admin
Neivano was assassinated in a CAI in Bogotá

The man accused of having abused a minor and who was murdered in a CAI in Bogotá, is a native of the opita capital, his family and friends in Comuna Ocho have regretted his departure.

Last Friday, February 17, at the La Candelaria Police station, in the center of Bogotá, there was a fight that led to the death of a 28-year-old man. The man was identified as Luis Alberto Ortiz Palomino, who was detained for the crime of violent carnal access.

According to the authorities, Ortiz Palomino was in one of the cells of the police station, along with other inmates, when he was stabbed and beaten at dawn. After complaining of a severe headache, he was taken to the Santa Clara hospital, where he died on Saturday morning.

The National Police began an investigation to determine what happened and whether the agents of the Police station intervened appropriately to save the life of Ortiz Palomino. They also seek to establish if only one uniformed man was present when the events occurred.

The police citizen security operational commander, Colonel Wilford Méndez, assured that the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office carried out an inspection at the scene and that evidence and testimonies are being collected to clarify what happened.

See also  The Wentian experimental module and the rocket assembly are transported to the launch area, and the plan is to choose an opportunity to launch in the near future - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Sergio Moya Molina… great, current and his lyrics...

The woman accidentally found the 1952 banknotes in...

In Pereira the educational novel does not end

Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee Party Group (Expansion)...

Banco Credifinanciera becomes Ban100

Petro denied that there is a division in...

The portal website of Jinan Municipal Government focuses...

Worrying increase in traffic accidents in Yopal, there...

Program yourself! These are the Champions League matches...

The director of the Health Commission who “asks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy