Neiva’s boy genius

Neiva’s boy genius

Daniel David Pava, is 21 months old and at his young age he knows the alphabet, colors and recognizes different animals.

Without a doubt, Daniel David is a child who, for his young age, makes a difference by knowing and understanding things that other children his age do not.

The dedication of his parents has been essential for Daniel David to surprise on social networks by knowing how to differentiate the letters of the alphabet regardless of the order in which he is asked.

The colors are also well referenced, just like the animals.

One more motivation to continue accompanying in a pleasant way, the education of the little ones who can surprise us with their intelligence and cunning.

