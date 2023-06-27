«Nel Nostro Cielo – A roar of thunder» the film about Gigi Riva on Sky TV and streaming NOW

Arriva on first tv are Sky IN OUR SKY A ROAM OF THUNDERdocumentary film directed by Riccardo Milaniwhich traces the exemplary choices and the parable of the extraordinary sports career of Riv’s Teethone of the most beloved champions of Italian football, on air Tuesday 27 June at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Due, at the same time also Sky Sport Summer (active from 11 June on 201, instead of Sky Sport Uno) and Sky Documentaries, streaming on NOW and available on demand.

The film is an intimate story, of the sportsman and of the man, which begins in childhood passing from the first kicks to the ball to continue in what will become his region of choice from which he will never leave: Sardinia. Among the faces interviewed, in addition to Louis RivaAlso Gianfranco Zola, Nicolò Barella, Gianluigi Buffon, Roberto Baggio, Massimo Moratti, Cristiano De Andrè. The film is a WILDSIDE production, a FREMANTLE group company with VISION DISTRIBUTION.

SYNOPSIS – That of “In our sky a rumble of thunder” is not just any story: it is the story of Gigi Riva, a champion and a real man. Riva’s life was characterized by the moral and ethical rigor of a man who forcefully asserted that not everything can be bought. A man with an indissoluble bond with a land and his people, Sardinia. The film tells the coherence and courage with which Riva has always lived, believing in authentic values. And telling Riva also means telling an important piece of the history of our country. In this project there are no actors who represent him, there are no narrative voices who tell his story. There are him, his stories, his truths, his former Cagliari teammates of the scudetto – the year in which Cagliari was stronger than any other team – the people of Sardinia who repaid his affection and its coherence.

