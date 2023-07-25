Home » Nelli Differt reached the furthest of the Estonians at the World Fencing Championships
Nelli Differt reached the furthest of the Estonians at the World Fencing Championships



Fencer Nelli Differt is happy with the bronze medal at the European Championships in her home fencing hall of En Garde. Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla Fencer Nelli Differt. Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

At the World Women’s Fencing Championships, no Estonian made it to the quarterfinals.

Nelli Differt from Haapsala reached the furthest among the Estonian fencers, who had to admit the superiority of the Italian Rossella Fiamingo 14:10 in the round of 16.

Before that, Differt had defeated Hyein Lee from Korea 15:12 in the 1/16 final and Alexanne Verret from Canada 15:8 in the 1/32 final.

Other Estonians finished the race earlier. In the 1/16 final, Erika Kirpu had to admit the superiority of Hungarian Anna Kuni in 13:15. Irina Embrich reached the same distance, losing 12:15 to Kaylin Sin Yan Hsieh from Hong Kong in the 1/16 final.

Kristina Kuuse’s competition ended in the 1/32 final when she lost 10:15 to the Hungarian Lili Buki.

