Nelli Differt won a bronze medal at the EC

Nelli Differt reached the semi-finals at the individual fencing European Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, meaning she secured at least a bronze medal, Delfi reported.

All four Estonian women qualified for the main tournament: Irina Embrich and Erika Kirpu won all matches in their subgroup, Nelli Differt won three matches in the competition of seven fencers, and Kristina Kuusk also won three matches in the subgroup consisting of six athletes, the ERR news portal reported.

Differt defeated the Georgian fencer Tamila Muridova 15:10 in the opening round and faced her compatriot Embrich in the second round. Differt defeated first-seeded Embrich 15-12 and then defeated Belgium’s Aube Vandingen 14-12 in the round of 16 to earn a place in the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, Differt defeated the Frenchwoman Marie-Florence Candassamy 15:8. Kuusk, however, recognized the superiority of French Alexandra Louis Marie 15:5. In the semifinals, Differt met the Italian Mara Navarria, who was 15:13 better than the Swiss Angela Krieger in the quarterfinals.

Navarria, who made five jabs in the last minute and a half, won the extremely even match. Final score 15:10 in favor of Navarria.

Nelli Differt won the first adult medal of her life at the age of 32.

Differt was also the best Estonian at last year’s World Cup, but then she was the only one to reach the quarterfinals. He has two golds, three silvers and two bronzes from the cadet, junior and U23 championships.