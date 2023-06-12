Home » Nelson Cano alerts the public about a telephone scam carried out in his name
The mayor of Hernandarias asks to be vigilant about fraud schemes, which generally originate from the country’s penitentiaries.

The mayor of Hernandarias, Nelson Cano, through his Facebook account, made a statement addressed to the public, warning about a telephone scam scheme, carried out by unscrupulous people, invoking his name.

“Through phone calls; Strange people, posing as me, are asking for large sums of money,” the mayor posted.

“I urge people to be aware of this old scam system; and that, before any type of calls, they make their complaints to the National Police ”, he finally points out in his statement.

