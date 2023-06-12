Nelson Cano alerts the public about a telephone scam carried out in his name

16
The mayor of Hernandarias, Nelson Cano, through his Facebook account, made a statement addressed to the public, warning about a telephone scam scheme, carried out by unscrupulous people, invoking his name.
“Through phone calls; Strange people, posing as me, are asking for large sums of money,” the mayor posted.
“I urge people to be aware of this old scam system; and that, before any type of calls, they make their complaints to the National Police ”, he finally points out in his statement.
