Nelson Cano celebrates the 16 ICU beds at the Hernandarias District Hospital

Nelson Cano celebrates the 16 ICU beds at the Hernandarias District Hospital

The adaptation of 6 ICU wards was considered, with 16 intensive care beds.

At the inauguration of the Adult Intensive Care Unit, of the Internship Pavilion, of the Hernandarias District Hospital, by management of the municipal mayor, Nelson Cano, the community chief celebrated the achievement, qualifying it as a dream come true. “Since we assumed the municipal administration, we have struggled to have a decent district hospital equipped with the necessary tools to care for the people’s health,” said Cano.

The work, carried out by the Government of Alto Paraná and with financial support from Itaipu, houses 16 intensive care beds. With an investment of G 1,100,000,000, the rehabilitation of the block contemplated the adaptation of 6 ICU rooms with 16 intensive care beds and 6 nursing support rooms with dressing rooms. The beds were managed by the X Health Region, in charge of the director Arturo Portillo consisting of beds that were used in the Integrated Hospital in the IPS of Ciudad del Este.

The renovated pavilion has plumbing installations, furniture, automatic and pedal taps; metal doors, among others. It was also equipped with medical gases, a medical air feeder and a ringed distribution network for the 6 rooms.

