Nelson Cano enables more road works for the neighborhoods in Hernandarias

The mayor of Hernandarias, Nelson Cano, continues to inaugurate infrastructure works for the city, this time the residents of the 13 de Junio ​​neighborhood were benefited with cobblestone pavement.

The work allows the connection between the 13 de Junio ​​and San Ramón neighborhoods in any weather, giving the place a more modern face and guaranteeing mobility in and out of said neighborhood.

The neighbors were happy with the work and participated in the emotional act where they narrated the difficulties they previously had in times of unstable weather.