Nelson Cano forms a working group with the Ande for the conservation of the Acaray Lake hydrographic basin

The municipal mayor Lic. Nelson Cano, met in his office with representatives of the National Electricity Administration (Ande), with the aim of forming the Work Platform for the proper management of the Acaray Lake hydrographic basin, the reason for the The meeting with the entity is for the socialization of the work that has been carried out in the aforementioned framework.

In said meeting, the deal was to form a work team at the Municipal level in order to coordinate joint actions for the conservation of natural resources at the district level, of great importance not only to counteract the effects of water erosion that impact the quality and quantity of water used for the generation of electrical energy, but also for the improvement of the quality of life of the community.

Mayor Nelson Cano, directors of the municipal institution, Cadastre, Abog participated in the activity. Nelson Brítez, Planning Department, Lawyer. Albino Riveros, Environment Department, Eng. Héctor Benítez, Agriculture Department, Eng. Ever Oviedo, Works Department, Arch. Ronald Justiniano and officials from the Department of Management and Watersheds, dependent on the Ande Environmental Management Department .