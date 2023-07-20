Nelson Cano gives financial contribution to a fellow from Hernando who received a scholarship to the United States.

The mayor of Hernandarias delivered the economic contribution to the young student.

Mayor Nelson Cano, always prioritizing education, has designated an important economic contribution to the young Marco Antonio Rodríguez Páes, who obtained a scholarship from the prestigious “Stanford University” study house in the United States, an amount that will help cover other costs it requires.

“It is commendable to recognize the merit of the young man, who already leaves the name of our city high, at the same time encourages other young people to set goals like these,” highlighted the community chief.

In addition to Mayor Nelson Cano, the Esc. Violeta Martínez, general secretary of the municipal institution, and the young scholarship holder Marco Antonio Rodríguez Páes, who wished them the best of success, participated in the economic contribution award ceremony.

