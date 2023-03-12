The community chief of Hernandarias, Nelson Cano, accompanied by heads, directors and supervisors of the different educational institutions, was inaugurating works and improvements in various schools in that city.

The Lord Mayor of Hernandario stressed that his administration will provide infrastructure to all educational institutions in the community.

The schools benefiting are: Elementary School No. 729 San Francisco de Asís, Elementary School No. 4,816 Adela Speratti, Elementary School No. 855 San Antonio de Padua and Elementary School No. 3,171 San Ramón.