Home News Nelson Cano inaugurates important improvements in various educational institutions in the municipality
News

Nelson Cano inaugurates important improvements in various educational institutions in the municipality

by admin
Nelson Cano inaugurates important improvements in various educational institutions in the municipality
The mayor during the habilitation of works in a school in Hernandarias.

The community chief of Hernandarias, Nelson Cano, accompanied by heads, directors and supervisors of the different educational institutions, was inaugurating works and improvements in various schools in that city.

The Lord Mayor of Hernandario stressed that his administration will provide infrastructure to all educational institutions in the community.

The schools benefiting are: Elementary School No. 729 San Francisco de Asís, Elementary School No. 4,816 Adela Speratti, Elementary School No. 855 San Antonio de Padua and Elementary School No. 3,171 San Ramón.

See also  In Peru the very young start smoking too easily - Anna Franchin

You may also like

CABEI highlights the success of anti-inflationary measures in...

Oscar Awards: Who have won the best actress...

Two dead in the terrible collision between motorcycle...

Massive protests in Greece over the train accident...

“I think I’ll go on vacation to Colombia”:...

Dehors, after 180 days they must be dismantled

Ministry of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition initiates...

Perspective. Karen, an American expert in Colombian coffee

wooden houses will be the choice of the...

Bribes since 2007 – La Hora newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy