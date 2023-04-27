Home » Nelson Cano inaugurates works at school of the Acaraymi indigenous community



The mayor of Hernandarias and delegation enabling improvements in the Etnia Ava Guaraní school.

The mayor of Hernandarias, Nelson Cano, attended the inauguration ceremony of works from Fonacide in the Acaraymi indigenous community of the district, at the Elementary School No. 14,692 Etnia Ava Guaraní.

The work carried out in said house of studies is a perimeter fence to protect and give more security to the students during class hours. The inauguration was accompanied by the community chief Nelson Cano, the director of the Cabinet, Prof. Hugo Benítez, the supervisor Lic. Víctor Jesús Aguilar Zarza, the director of Education, Prof. Zulemi Fariña, as well as teachers and parents from the community.

