Nelson Cano signs an agreement with Ande to improve service in Hernandarias

The mayor of Hernandarias, Nelson Cano, and the president of Ande, Félix Sosa, signing the agreement between both institutions.

With the aim of coordinating actions to improve the quality of electrical service in the city of Hernandarias, the president of the National Electricity Administration (Ande), Ing. Félix Sosa, and the municipal mayor, Nelson Cano, signed a Framework Agreement for Reciprocal Cooperation .

Through the signing of this agreement, the Ande and the municipality of Hernandarias agree to exchange experiences and technical information, as well as provide mutual support and assistance between both institutions.

During the act, the municipal mayor thanked the Ande for the support provided and mentioned that the agreement will allow them to continue working on improving the electrical service for the citizens of Hernandarios. In turn, the president of the Ande stressed that reciprocal cooperation generates a synergy where the beneficiaries are the users and that the agreement will allow to continue working on the infrastructure that promotes industrial development in the area, thus promoting economic growth and generating opportunities employment for the residents.

