Home News Nelson Castro: “Pope Francis is a stubborn patient, his knee is recovering”
News

Nelson Castro: “Pope Francis is a stubborn patient, his knee is recovering”

by admin
Nelson Castro: “Pope Francis is a stubborn patient, his knee is recovering”

“He’s not an easy patient, he’s a ‘hard head’, but he recovered well from his knee problem”. Argentine journalist and doctor, Nelson Castro wrote a book on “The Health of the Popes” at Francis’ invitation, translated into Italy by Piemme, and interviewed him several times on the subject. “The knee problem had a really good evolution, some doctors were thinking about an operation but he refused because he had a bad experience with anesthesia with the colon operation in 2021.

See also  The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council: Research on the Establishment of Monetary Policy Tools for Carbon Emission Reduction and Establishment of the National Low-Carbon Transformation Fund-Finance News

You may also like

Ivrea, here is Ciuco’s, the first inclusive catering...

Solidarity Christmas brings volunteering “We need people” to...

A man with a fever of over 40...

Maneuver: skips the rule on Pos. Rdc reduced...

Four Questions about Vaccination of the Elderly: An...

Ivrea, the joy of the Argentinian world champions...

The Turin psychologist Marco Neppi Modona is the...

24-year-old from Venice in hospital slides on snowshoes...

The NGO ships return to the Mediterranean: there...

Ivrea, the Rugby club from Ivrea end 2022...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy