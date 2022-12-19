“He’s not an easy patient, he’s a ‘hard head’, but he recovered well from his knee problem”. Argentine journalist and doctor, Nelson Castro wrote a book on “The Health of the Popes” at Francis’ invitation, translated into Italy by Piemme, and interviewed him several times on the subject. “The knee problem had a really good evolution, some doctors were thinking about an operation but he refused because he had a bad experience with anesthesia with the colon operation in 2021.